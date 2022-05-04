Indy gets its own strip of Vegas, complete with a quick way to say 'I Do'

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're thinking of making a trip to Las Vegas for a quickie wedding, Tanya Davis says save yourself a ticket.

"I became an ordained minister," Tanya Davis told WRTV.

"When you think of Vegas, you think of a party atmosphere — this city that never sleeps. Also, you have people that go there to get married. So again — it's in the name Vegas Lounge and Bar — you can come here and get married."

Davis is the owner of Vegas Lounge and Bar, located at 723 Broad Ripple Ave., set to open June 1.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Vegas Lounge and Bar opens on Broad Ripple Avenue on June 1, 2022.

The new Broad Ripple lounge is set to make a splash in Indy's night scene with all the most popular aspects of Vegas' party reputation.

"We want you, from the time you come in the door till you leave, to feel like a star at Vegas Lounge and Bar. Everybody's a star. Everything is top-notch, from the service to the food. We want your experience here to be a Vegas in Broad Ripple," Eric Harris, the general manager at Vegas Lounge, said of the standards they're setting for themselves.

Davis and her management team are looking to crank up the entertainment level on Broad Ripple Avenue.

"I wanted more of an upscale vibe and feel," Davis explained. "The customer service was lacking when you go into many bars, also restaurants, even clubs. So, I gathered a team that cares about others and want us to succeed as a business."

As a social individual who values attention to detail and quality customer service, Davis took an opportunity that was presented to her to buy the former arcade space in Broad Ripple and revamp it into a lounge she would visit in Vegas.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Vegas Lounge and Bar says it will have celebrity and social media influencer appearances.

The Vegas Lounge includes a VIP section partially covered by a gold Instagrammable dome wall, sizeable black leather booths, and a granite bar lit up by chandelier lights.

The option to open up three large doors at the entrance allows for ample fresh air ventilation to enhance the dancing experience for party-goers.

"As we have been locked up in the home for the last couple of years due to the pandemic, any chance to get out and see the town is wonderful. However, I've been running into places that are just the regular 'ol hole in the wall," Davis said.

Every detail was thought of, from the red floors to the glitzed-out light switches for the 250-person-capacity lounge.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

"We're going to give Broad Ripple what we think they've been missing. Something more grown and upscale and sexy for professional, mature individuals to come out and enjoy themselves," Harris said. He's been working in Indianapolis' hospitality industry for over 30 years.

Plans for the Vegas Lounge include day parties with brunch, DJs, live music from both local and national artists, standup comedy sets, and appearances from celebrities and influencers.

"And you never know who's gonna walk through that door," Dajon Warren, the head of entertainment at Vegas Lounge, said. "I have so much talent lined up. You never know who's going to come in and sit right here."

Vegas Lounge further sets itself apart with a kitchen open for lunch, dinner, and late at night, cooking up made-from-scratch meals.

The head chef at Vegas Lounge says patrons will be able to order anything from catfish to steak up until 2 a.m.

Vegas Lounge's three-way alcohol permit runsalongside the meals, allowing for an extensive bar. The bar will have extravagant drinks with dry ice cocktails, boozy milkshakes, and top-shelf selections.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Vegas Lounge and Bar has a patio, dance floor, VIP section, and full menu with scratch-made meals available till late at night.

It's not only that Davis and her team love the iconic Vegas party scene: It's also about how much the Chicago native loves Indy and wants it to be a destination.

"I want this for the community," Davis said.

Davis, who also works in the health care industry, says she wanted to create a place for anybody to come to enjoy themselves with drinks and food while also creating a classy, mature, and safe atmosphere.

"We want something for everyone to do. This is for ages 21 up to 121. We want you to come for your bachelorette party, your bachelor party, girls' night out, a guys' night out, anniversaries, birthdays," Davis explained.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris The management team behind Vegas Lounge and Bar, located at 723 Broad Ripple Ave., poses during an interview with WRTV ahead of their grand opening. Left to right: Head chef Ron Coleman, general manager Eric Harris, Jaquita Savage, founder and owner Tanya Davis, and head of entertainment Dajon Warren.

As for quick weddings at Vegas Lounge — Davis is not kidding.

Davis is ordained and ready to help party-goers exchange their vows.

Whether couples are looking for a quick elopement or a planned wedding at the Vegas Lounge, Davis says she is here to help lovers out.

"Save the ticket," Davis emphasized.

"You're here in Indianapolis—come see me. I cater. I will cater to you from if your favorite color is green; we can have a green wedding if you want," Davis said, "I'm your girl.”

To add to the enticement of getting married at what may soon be your favorite Indy nightclub — Davis says those who get married at Vegas Lounge and do not get divorced within a year can get free drinks at the venue for a year.

Vegas Lounge and Bar will be open Tuesday through Sunday. You can learn more about events, food offerings, and drink specials at Vegas Lounge by following them on Instagram.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

