Pick Your Perfect Pumpkin at These Local Hoosier Patches

Posted at 9:12 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 09:12:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS— It's that time of year again when all things pumpkin have the spotlight.

Pick your perfect pumpkin at these local patches

From pumpkin spice lattes to pies and jack o’ lanterns, pumpkins are in high demand during the Halloween season.

When searching for a place to pick your perfect pumpkins, look no further than these local Hoosier patches.

Beasley's Orchard
Danville

A hayride through the farm takes you to the 20 acre pumpkin patch where you pick your own pumpkin.

Hogan Farms
Brownsburg

This location has a pumpkin patch with a wide variety to choose from including pumpkins for carving, and pumpkins that can be made into pie. 

Kelsay Farms
Whiteland

This location has pumpkin picking as well as hayrides and a corn maze. 

Kendall Family Farm
Greentown

This location has a 4 acre you-pick pumpkin patch. They also offer a variety of other activities including a corn maze, hayrides and mini golf. 

Lark Ranch
Greenfield

This location has a pumpkin patch as well as a corn maze and hayrides. 

Piney Acres
Fortville

This location has a variety of pumpkins and gourds for sale. They also have a corn maze and offer meet and greets with farm animals. 

Russell Farms Pumpkin Patch
Noblesville

This location offers a ride on a hay wagon out to their patch where you can pick your own pumpkin. 

Tuttle Orchards
Greenfield

This location has a pumpkin patch, as well as an apple orchard and a corn maze. You can also take a wagon ride and say hello to farm animals at Tuttle Orchards.

Waterman's Family Farm
Indianapolis

There are pumpkins for picking at this location, as well as other produce for sale.

Wea Creek Orchard
Lafayette

This location offers a wide variety of pumpkins for purchase, as well as an assortment of other produce, including apples and peaches.

