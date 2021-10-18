Seasonal drinks to order around Indianapolis this fall that are not pumpkin spice

INDIANAPOLIS — We're not saying we're over the pumpkin spice trend, but we are saying there's more to satiate the autumn tongue.

There's nothing better than ordering a smoked cocktail to welcome in the turn of the season. Or perhaps a mulled cider. Or even a cinnamon apple latte.

Whether you're over the pumpkin spice craze or looking for a variety of seasonal drinks to try out this fall, these places in Indianapolis have you covered.

Scarlet Lane Brewery: If there is one place to make sure you stop during the fall season, it's at Scarlet Lane Brewery. This brewery has self-certified itself as having the "official beer of horror." Although Scarlet Lane sports spooky vibes year-round at its three Indianapolis locations, it's especially timely during October. Their seasonal beer list includes a "Horrorhound Ale," the "Slasher," which is only featured over Halloween weekend, and several other brews.

Command Coffee: At the corner of College Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway, you can swing on through the drive-thru of Command Coffee for its Toasted Marshmellow Latte.

The Spark: For the non-coffee drinker, this Speedway coffee shop has you covered with a spiced apple cider. The Spark is currently serving its Caramel Apple Butter Latte for the coffee drinker, which is as tasty as it sounds.

Foundation Coffee Company: It's fall everything over on Marcy Lane at this local gem. Foundation Coffee Company's Instagram gives us all the autumn feels with a stocked list of fall season options that includes a Chai Apple Cider, Abuelite Latte, Carrot Cake Latte, and London Smog Latte.

Books N' Brews: Books N' Brews' seasonal line is here, and it includes an Oktoberfest-inspired ale, a honey brown ale, and a fun "Magic Ale."

Rabble: A fall drink for a cause! "The Apple John" over at Rabble has chamomile, apple syrup, cinnamon, dried chipotle pepper and orange zest. Every order of this seasonal drink means Rabble will donate $1 to the John Boner Community Center.

The Commodore: If you can find this notoriously secret Fountain Square cocktail lounge, a great fall-feel of a drink would be its "Hoosier Saturn" and the "Witch's Hut."

Ash & Elm: Fall = Cider. It's just science. And it's a science that's perfected over at Ash & Elm, a cider bar. Try out the cidery's fall favorite, titled "Autumn Cider," its "Fig Hazlenut Cider," or its hot mulled cider perfect for those soon-to-come chilly nights.

Exchange Whiskey Bar: Nothing says fall like a smoked cocktail — which The Exchange Whiskey Bar on Mass Ave does quite well. This whiskey bar has a fall cocktail list with eight seasonal charms, including its "Siren's Song," which has apple cider and hints of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Quills Coffee: A cozy fall favorite at Quills' downtown Indy location is back: the maple spice latte.

Monon Coffee Company: If you're taking a pleasant stroll around Broad Ripple, enjoying the falling of the leaves with a cozy sweater, you're still missing something, and it's Monon Coffee Company's Creme de Pomme. It's a seasonal favorite that regulars wait all year to grab.

