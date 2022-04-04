Sugar Factory to open with a bang in Indianapolis. Here are the details.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sugar Factory American Brasserie starts taking reservations for the downtown Indianapolis location on Wednesday, and the nearly 10,000 square-foot hotspot promises to open with a bang.

Sugar Factory's grand opening is set for Saturday, Apr. 23, where Nick Cannon will be DJing.

Located at 49 W. Maryland St., inside the Circle Centre Mall, Sugar Factory will have indoor dining for 184 people, a bar that seats 12, and a patio with space for 32, according to a release for the grand opening.

Photo Provided: Sugar Factory

Photo Provided: Sugar Factory A couple of the Sugar Factory's smoky goblets, its insane milkshakes, and a stack of rainbow-colored pancakes are pictured inside its Pretty in Pink Cafe.

Fans of the candy cafe chain can expect much of the same colorful decor as its trademark locations in places like Las Vegas and Chicago. The Indy location will feature large flower walls, video walls, a candy-heart wall, three-dimensional floral ceilings, neon signs, a floor-to-ceiling shelved candy store, and a "Pretty in Pink Cafe."

The Sugar Factory's famous and aptly over-the-top food and drink items seen on your Instagram and Tik Tok feeds are on the Indy menu.

Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, the Sugar Factory's celebrity-endorsed smoky cocktail goblets, the "Insane Double Stack Rainbow Pancakes," the "Big Cheesy Burger," the "Caramel Sugar Daddy Milkshake," the "Campfire Spiked S’Mores Milkshake" and "King Kon Sundae" are all staples to be on the menu.

Photo Provided: Sugar Factory/TJ Photo Notions The Tie Dye Milkshake sits atop the Sugar Factory bar.

Photo Provided: Sugar Factory

“With more than 12 years serving up decadent sweets and treats around the world, we are so excited to bring our fun, high energy brand to Indianapolis,” Charissa Davidovici, the owner of the Sugar Factory chain, stated in a release for the Indianapolis opening. “Sugar Factory’s food, drinks and atmosphere offers entertainment for guests of all ages, making the city’s family-friendly community a perfect fit.”