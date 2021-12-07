Sun King Brewing closing Broad Ripple tap room, opening northern Indiana location

INDIANAPOLIS — Sun King Brewery is permanently closing its tap room on Broad Ripple Avenue after two years at the location, the company confirms.

Sun King's last day in Broad Ripple will be Sunday, December 19.

According to the craft brewery, leaving the building at 1021 Broad Ripple Avenue is due to a culmination of factors. Some of the key reasons include a rent increase, the street closures for city construction along Broad Ripple Avenue come spring 2022, and "many safety concerns we've encountered," Sun King says.

"We appreciate all of the hard work and passion that our team put into Sun King’s Broad Ripple Tap Room, and we appreciate the patronage of all of our loyal fans. We remain committed to Broad Ripple through community development efforts that donate beer, volunteer time and proceeds from a portion of sales to organizations in the area and throughout Indiana," Sun King stated in a release.

Although Broad Ripple is losing one of its tap rooms, Hoosiers in northern Indiana are gaining one.

Sun King announced Tuesday the upcoming opening of its new location in Mishawaka at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza. This will be Sun King's sixth location.

According to a release for the opening, Sun King is partnering with Indianapolis-based Howe and Brown Hospitality Group to bring a food hall concept to the Mishawaka tap room, located at 235 Ironworks Avenue. The Mill is a mixed-use development located adjacent to Beutter Park, on the St. Joseph River, about 15 minutes from the University of Notre Dame.

“I grew up in neighboring South Bend, and my family and friends from the area have been asking me for years when Sun King will open a location in Northern Indiana,” a statement by Dave Colt, the co-founder and owner of Sun King, read. “We are excited to expand access to our delicious beers to our great fans up north and to be a part of the Mishawaka community and The Mill at Ironworks Plaza.”

Diners of the Mishawaka Sun King can look forward to smash burgers from One Trick Pony and Cholita's tacos being featured on the menu, as well.

Sun King at The Mill is projected to open in summer 2022.