Tea Time: 15 places to sip on tea in Indianapolis

Egyptian Cafe and Hookah Bar in Broad Ripple is perhaps most known for its hookah and bar. However, many forget it also is a cafe. Opening at 11 a.m. every day, you can head in here to find folks with laptops open and a pot of tea next to them. The Egyptian Cafe, now located at 6220 Carrollton Ave., also has a full menu. If you're going for the first time, we recommend getting a pot of Turkish Spice tea with mint and a side of honey. Thank us later. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Nine Lives Cat Cafe in Fountain Square has several drink specials it turns out every month, and it always includes different tea variations. For example, Nine Lives has a mint chocolate matcha, boba berry chai, matcha milk tea latte with boba, cold snap citrus tea, and so much more this month. The cafe is currently open Tuesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. WRTV Photo: Erin Kirby

Afternoon Tea at The Cake Bake Shop in Broad Ripple or Carmel is always a good idea. You can reserve a time for afternoon tea with children for $45 per person, afternoon tea without champagne for $65 per person, and afternoon tea with champagne for $80. You can also go visit the award-winning restaurant and bakery and order from an assortment of tea on their menu without requesting a special afternoon tea. WRTV Photo: Lauren Casey

Hubbard and Cravens has more than 20 different kinds of tea, such as calypso tea, China black, citron green, and so much more. Grab a cup for to-go, or buy cans of loose leaf teas like the one pictured here. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Tilly's Tea Room inside Saks Fifth Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis is a modern-style English tea room and restaurant that serves lunch, brunch, and afternoon tea. WRTV Archive

Nature's Tea Company sells an assortment of loose leaf tea that can be made hot or cold, including its variation of "Therapy Tea." You can order their products online at naturesteacompany.com. Pictured are the founders, Kevin and Lisa Goss. WRTV Photo: Meredith Barack

A list of tea places in Indianapolis wouldn't be complete without Tamika Catchings' Tea's Me cafes. There is one in the Butler Tarkington area and the other on the near north side of Indy, off of Talbott Street. WRTV Archive

Twigs and Tea is a tea room and gift shop in Fishers. Their tea offerings include hot cinnamon spice, cranberry autumn, Paris, earl grey supreme, and much more. The tea room also offers lunch foods and desserts. Photo Provided: Deja Plummer

Serenity Tea is a little bit further out in Whitestown. This tea room offers a patio, with a view of many trees, pergolas, and other viewing spots. They offer varying business hours and encourage reservations. Photo Provided: Deja Plummer

This Creperie in Broad Ripple sells milk, fruit, and bubble teas. Youmi has a black Assam tea, green jasmine, and many more variations with your choice of syrup. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Pho Real on the north side of Indianapolis offers several different kinds of herbal teas to go with a warm bowl of pho. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

In addition to its ice cream and sherbert, Wyliepalooza also offer bubble tea. Although its no longer in Irvington, you can catch them in Broad Ripple right off the Monon Trail. Photo Provided: Wyliepalooza.com

This buble tea store is located on the circle in downtown Indianapolis. Photo Provided: Koko Tea

Latea Bubble Tea Lounge on Mass Ave not only offers a place to sit down and pull out the lap top it also offers so many creative bubble and ice tea options. Their wide variety of flavors include caramel, vanilla, coffee and honey. Photo Provided: Latea Bubble Tea lounge

Tsaocaa Indy in Castelton is a bubble tea shop with probably the biggest menu of options in the city. Tsaocaa also has eight flavors of its hai ice cream roll and other desserts. Photo Provided: Tsaocaa Indy

