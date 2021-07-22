The Alley: New, intimate outdoor performance venue opens in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest outdoor music and art venue to open on Pennsylvania Street is the quaint setting perfect for an evening out in downtown Indianapolis.

"The Alley at Liberty Square" was launched by The Cabaret in partnership with the Arts Council of Indianapolis and Buckingham Companies. It's an outdoor art and performance spot that's dedicated to being a gathering space for the community.

Guests can expect an artistic wall and greenspace installations with the city as their backdrop. The Alley also features overhead shade sails, lighting, adequate seating and murals.

Courtesy of The Cabaret/Photo By: DAVE PLUIMER

“The past year has truly shown us the importance of the arts in a community,” Shannon Forsell, the artistic director and CEO of The Cabaret, stated in a release. “There’s a unique connection that’s formed when people share an artistic experience – whether it’s a live performance or a First Friday exhibition – that simply can’t be replicated in a virtual setting. We want The Alley to be an inviting space where people can finally gather again to enjoy the arts and regain that sense of community. And we’re proud to welcome the community to this space free of charge.”

The Alley was inspired by "The Alley Club," a place for jazz lovers on the south side of Chicago.

The Alley Club in Chicago was a garage-turned-jazz club from 1966 to 1978. It was opened by a retired auto mechanic named Arthur Simpson, who was also known as "Pops."

According to The Cabaret, it was a three-car garage that every Sunday would host DJs and musicians who "collectively contributed to the energy and spirit of the neighborhood, producing an experience for jazz-lovers like no other." You can learn more about the outdoor space's artistic setup at thecabaret.org.

The Cabaret's newest series titled The Alley Sessions is, of course, set in the alley just outside of The Cabaret, located at 924 North Pennsylvania Street. The lineup includes live bands, spoken word, jazz, incubator cabarets, and more. Click here for a lineup and to register for free tickets.

