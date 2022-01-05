Where to get mocktails in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — There are several reasons people may want to have a drink that looks like a cocktail but actually is a mocktail — a non-alcoholic concoction with juices and soft drinks, often with the presentation of a cocktail.

Zero-alcohol drinks are options for those maintaining sobriety, whether for addiction-related reasons, religion, or the need to give your liver a little break (ahem, Dry January, anyone?).

Although the concept of a mocktail is a recent phenomenon sweeping the posh and health-conscious scenes worldwide, getting a non-alcoholic drink from the bar has always been possible.

Most bartenders and mixologists can just throw together a fun-looking drink with absolutely zero liquor in it if you ask. But, the truth is, you can order a club soda or sprite, add lime, and the pure bubbliness can give way to a plausible gin- or vodka-filled cocktail in your hand.

More and more alcohol-free bars are also popping up in the world's largest cities. Traditional lounges with spirits as the binding core of their existence are paying attention and adding sections to their menus dedicated to those seeking to "drink clean."

If you're looking to head out for a drink with a friend in Indianapolis but prefer a fun non-alcoholic beverage, here are seven places in Indianapolis with mocktails on their menu.

Photo Provided: 16-Bit Bar+Arcade 16-Bit Bar+Arcade's Hulk Hogan cocktail includes a popsicle.

16-Bit Bar + Arcade

110 E. New York St.

The adult arcade of downtown Indianapolis has fun, child-like drinks with a nostalgic feel. The four mocktail options are as fun as their names elude: "Pinky and the Brain," "The Little Mermaid," "Optimus Prime," and the "Lisa Simpson."

Baby's Indy

2147 N. Talbott St.

All mocktails at Baby's on the near north side of Indianapolis are $6. The four non-alcoholic beverages on the restaurant's menu are as creative as the vibrant scenery it fosters: "The Virgin Mary," "Caught in the Rain," "None for Gretchen Weiners," and "Strawberry Fields."

Bar One Fourteen

114 E. 49th St.

Meridian Kessler's luxury bar, Bar One Fourteen, has two mocktail options, the "Batanattsu," also known as "Butternut" — which comes in a fancy teacup — and the "Sakuranbo No Hana," also known as "Cherry Blossom." Both are $10.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

2721 E. 86th St. STE 100

Inside the Ironworks district on the northeast side of Indianapolis, Blue Sushi Sake Grill has $5 mocktails. The three are "Coco Hydration," "Hibiscus Squeeze," and "Dragon Fruit Lemonade."

The Cannon Ball Lounge

141 E. Washington St.

Downtown Indy's newest rooftop lounge has pretty drinks to match the lovely view — and it comes at a price. Even for its "zero proof" drinks. The three mocktails on their menu include a $14 "Tail of Thyme," the $12 "SpritzISH" and $10 "Curious no. 1." Patrons can also ask for more non-alcoholic gems not listed on The Cannon Ball Lounge's menu.

The Inferno Room

902 Virginia Ave.

The Inferno Room, a tiki bar in Fountain Square, has the "Coocoonut Grove" and "Island Time" listed as its mocktail options. Both are $8.

Plat 99

333 Delaware St.

The hotel bar inside The Alexander at CityWay in downtown Indianapolis has one mocktail and two non-alcoholic beer options. Platt 99's "tranquil" is $8 and the two beers are a Heineken 0.0 and Sam Adams' "Just the Maze." The beers are $5.

