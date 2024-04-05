'Priceless' adoption event promises to be a 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'

HAMILTON COUNTY — Lonely, tired, nervous and terrified aren’t just lyrics found in Bonnie Tyler’s, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” they’re also likely emotions felt by animals awaiting adoption in area shelters.

Luckily, every now and then, the Humane Society for Hamilton County hosts "priceless" adoption events, and this weekend’s event will tie in Tyler’s 1983 anthem.

“Everybody's doing something about the eclipse,” Lily Darling said. “We wanted to see how we could save more lives with the eclipse, so it’s called, 'Total Eclipse of the Heart.'”

The “priceless” adoption event means adopters can make a donation of any amount instead of the standard adoption fee.

“We ask that you make a donation based on how much you believe [an animal] will add value to your home and to your family,” Darling said.

Anyone who adopts a pet during the eclipse-themed event will also receive:



One-month of flea, tick & heartworm preventatives

$100 gift card to Barkefellers

50% off any service at PetSuites Fishers

Complimentary wellness exam with a participating veterinarian

Two pairs of eclipse glasses

To celebrate the event, The Humane Society for Hamilton County also produced a music video parodying the original music video.

“We just saw this as an opportunity to put our own little spin on Bonnie Tyler's iconic video,” Darling said. “It was great to have these adoptable animals show off their personalities, and you know, kind of like a solar eclipse, this is something that doesn't happen all the time.”

The Total Eclipse of the Heart adoption event is Saturday April 6. It will run from 12 until 5 p.m. at 10501 Hague Road in Fishers.