Recipe for success: Mochi Joy owners savor new storefront

FISHERS — When WRTV first interviewed Mochi Joy co-owners Rachel Burnett and Tom Nguyen, the couple was making their signature mochi donuts inside the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post in Noblesville.

April 2022.



“We basically took a long, long road to get to where we are,” Burnett said. “We needed to find a space that was big enough to do all the baking in the back. Also, we wanted to have a space where people could gather.”

An official gathering commenced this past weekend as patrons packed Mochi Joy’s first retail location at 8664 East 96th Street in Fishers.

“We're just really excited to be part of this little community,” Burnett said. “We felt we were right in the middle of where our biggest fans were.”

It’s a community they know well.

“She's originally from Fishers, so it's nice to be in her hometown," Nguyen said. “We've built a big following in this area.”

A following founded in flavor.

“We're huge foodies,” Nguyen said. “We have a list of over 200 flavors that we've come up with in the past two-and-a-half years. They just kind of come naturally to us.”

Rotating flavors like raspberry lemon, birthday cake, and Samoa, which is salted caramel and toasted coconut.

“There's always something new and exciting,” Burnett said. “If you like trying something new, you could try one of our rotating flavors, but if you like that standard glaze or chocolate sprinkles, we always have that on the menu.”

Mochi Joy regulars will also find entirely new items like Hawaiian cake scoops.

“The first flavor we have is called the paradise cake,” Nguyen said. “It's got three layers, lime, guava, and passion fruit. It’s super delicious.”

As most small business owners can attest, opening a brick-and-mortar doesn’t happen without its challenges, but Burnett and Nguyen say the support from their team and customers helps to keep them going.

“We've been doing it for the last couple of years on our own,” Burnett said. “To be able to teach everything that's in our heads to all these team members, they're doing it perfectly. We couldn't have asked for a better team.”