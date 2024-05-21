Regulars keep O'Reilly's Irish Pub going year round

SPEEDWAY — Things on Main Street during the month of May can get pretty busy.

“It's crazy,” Mark Fodor said. “Our business more than doubles. It's a lot of fun.”

Fodor is the general manager of O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant in Speedway. The Irish eatery is celebrating its 7th anniversary this month. Fodor says that the establishment has built up a loyal following during that time.

“It's cool seeing some of the same people year after year after year,” Fodor said. “So that's really great. People will come back and be like, ‘Yeah, you know, we were here in ‘19 and ‘20.'”

Loyalty is built all May long.

“We do open early race weekend,” Fodor said. “We've got a breakfast menu for that.”

But race fans wouldn’t have a place to visit if it weren't for the the regulars at O'Reilly's.

“Eleven months out of the year, it's the regulars that keep us going,” Fodor said. “This is kind of just a bonus.”

Another bonus for O'Reilly's is the neighborhood it calls home.

“Great neighborhood, great neighborhood,” Fodor said. “There's a lot of places I like to go to down the street. Daredevil is really good, Dawson's is awesome, Tacos and Tequila, Big Woods, I mean I could list every single place.”

And like most of the other businesses on Main Street, Fodor says the folks at O'Reilly's are ready for race weekend.

“It's pretty much hang in and survive.”