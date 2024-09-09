Rooftop Fruit: A general store with a specific purpose

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re in search of laundry detergent or a cold beverage, Rooftop Fruit in Fountain Square has you covered.

WRTV Rooftop Fruit is located at 1058 Virginia Avenue in Fountain Square.



"It's kind of like a general store,” owner Jessie Eskew said. “We have skin care, we have snacks and pantry items, candles, gifts. It's just a nice assortment of a lot of things.”

An assortment that’s highly curated by Eskew.

“The vendors that we work with are from all over the world, and they're all independent,” Eskew said. “Most of them are just like one or two people making products.”

Eskew requires vendors to meet certain criteria before stocking their products on the shelves inside Rooftop Fruit. Whether it's being women or minority-owned, a commitment to sustainability, or giving back to their communities, vendors are required to do more than supply a product.

“We want to have a place where people can feel good about where they're spending their money,” Eskew said. “I know the price points of the things that we sell are higher than things that you could get other places like big box stores, but the things that we sell are also intentionally made. It’s someone actually putting their hands on your product and spending time on it.”

Beyond the 200 independent brands inside Rooftop Fruit, visitors will also find Mona and The Refill Bar.

Mona specializes in hemp-based cannabis products and The Refill Bar empowers guests to live a zero waste lifestyle.

“You can bring your own containers and get refills of things like laundry, detergent, shampoo, household cleaners [and] lotions,” Eskew said.

