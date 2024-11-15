Watch Now
Savor Indianapolis: Restaurant collaborations celebrate Indy’s culinary scene

Indianapolis Monthly’s Savor Indianapolis dining series returns November 20-22 at the Biltwell Event Center in downtown Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Monthly’s Savor Indianapolis dining series returns November 20-22 at the Biltwell Event Center in downtown Indianapolis. The food-focused event pairs local chefs together to create a unique culinary experience.

“We decided to put two chefs together on a night, two chefs that you probably wouldn't expect to be paired together, and have them create these menus that you can't get anywhere else, and that fuse their restaurant's flavors,” Abby Broderick of Indianapolis Monthly said.

One such pairing includes chef Rob Carmack of Cheeky Bastards and chef Tony Lepore of Tuscan Table Ristorante. The chefs from the British and Italian restaurants found similarities in some staples.

“In England, there's a dish called toad-in-the-hole, which is basically British sausage in a Yorkshire pudding batter,” Carmack said. “In his restaurant [Tuscan Table Ristorante], they have sausage and peppers.”

The resulting collaboration resulted in Rospo (Toad) in a Hole, a dish featuring Italian sausages and bell peppers sauteed and nestled in a golden Yorkshire pudding batter, baked and served with a rich tomato and herb gravy.

“Being forced, in a sense, to come up with a menu using other ingredients was just amazing,” Carmack said. “To learn that these flavors pair so well together was absolutely a joy and a big eye opener and learning experience.”

Click here if you’re interested in experiencing Savor Indianapolis for yourself.

