Savory or sweet, Pots & Pans has pie you'll want to try

INDIANAPOLIS — “I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs,” Clarissa Morley said. “Pies were a huge part of my life growing up.”

It should come as no surprise that Morley is the founder, owner and “entre-pie-neur” behind Pots & Pans Pie Company on College Avenue in Indianapolis.

“I saw other cities supporting small pie shops like this, so I thought I'd like to give it a try,” Morley said.

Hoosiers also gave it a try. Morely began selling pies inside local farmers markets and the business eventually grew into a brick-and-mortar storefront.

“We opened up in 2018, and of course, went through a pandemic, and here we are on the other side of that," Morley said. “We definitely have all of our customers to thank for that.”

Pots & Pans sells a rotating menu of sweet and savory pies.

WRTV

“We have a chicken pot pie; a mushroom, biscuits and gravy; and we have a Thanksgiving dinner pot pie that we do just for Thanksgiving," Morley said. “It's got turkey, stuffing and gravy and mashed potatoes all wrapped up in a pie.”

Pots & Pans also tries to keep it local.

“All of our meat products and our the lard that goes into our crusts, are all purchased from farms here in Indiana,” Morley said.

WRTV

As for Thanksgiving sweet treats, apple crumble pie is typically the top seller. But Pots & Pans also has other seasonal favorites like caramel pumpkin, maple pecan pie and sweet potato pie.

“It's a special Thanksgiving event,” Morley said. “It’s very special to see everyone here. There's a lot of hustle and bustle and it's really fun.”

Pots & Pans sells frozen take-and-bake pot pies in either a 6- or 9-inch serving sizes. Sweet pies can be purchased whole or by the slice.

Pots & Pans Pie Co. Indy is located at 4915 N. College Ave. and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.