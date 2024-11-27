Silver in the City celebrates its 25th holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — The fate of a small business is often connected to the community in which it operates. It’s a reality Silver in the City owner Kristin Kohn knows firsthand.

“We know that we are stronger together,” Kohn said. “The more there are, the better we all do."

Silver in the City now boasts two locations: its flagship store on Mass Avenue and another on Main Street in Carmel. It's a small business success story more than two decades in the making.

WRTV

“When people have been coming to you for 25 years, you've got to work hard to have something new,” Kohn said.

New for this year, Silver in the City partnered with Indianapolis illustrator and designer Maria Iqbal to create glassware that highlights Indy’s four Cultural Districts: Broad Ripple, Fountain Square, Indiana Avenue and Mass Ave.

WRTV

“Each glass, if you turn them around, you can see icons from the neighborhood that should feel familiar,” Kohn said. “You can get glasses for the district that you call home, or get them for all four districts because you love that Indianapolis has these really unique neighborhoods.”

Unique neighborhoods fostering small businesses that help keep local dollars local.

“Our communities in central Indiana love coming out and showing up and supporting small businesses,” Kohn said. “We get to see so many familiar faces, so many new faces, and it just really makes the holidays for us.”

WRTV

Click here to see everything Silver in the City has to offer.