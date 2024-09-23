Singing helps keep these Hoosiers rocking into their later years

INDIANAPOLIS — Music means a lot to Cheryl Croghan.

“Music fills my heart,” Croghan said.

So, it’s no surprise WRTV recently found Croghan singing tunes from her youth inside Union Chapel United Methodist Church.

“The music is music that I grew up on, and it just feels good to be able to sing the old songs again,” Croghan said.

These songs were curated by Indianapolis ROCKS, a new, non-auditioned, choral ensemble for adults 55 and older. The group is one of more than 40 ensembles from Encore Creativity for Older Adults.

The organization began after a study on Creativity and Aging found adults who participated in choral arts programs experienced mental, physical and emotional health benefits.

“It's great for us,” Encore Creativity CEO Josh Vickery said. “Mentally, physically, socially, for our brain, for our bodies, having good posture, breathing correctly, all of those things.”

The Indianapolis ROCKS ensemble will sing a variety of familiar hits.

“This is an Indianapolis ROCKS ensemble, so we're singing the best of the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, Motown rock and roll,” Vickery said.

It’s music to the ears of member Shannon Robinson.

“I love to sing, I can carry a tune, I can read music, and I thought that I would give it a shot,” Robinson said. “I like the idea of making a community of older people.”

The community, alongside Coghan, who knows the healing power of music firsthand.

“I had major surgery three weeks ago,” Coghan said. “Being able to get right back into singing has made me feel better. I think it's motivated me to get out there and move and it just fills my heart.”

Healing made possible with the help of Indianapolis ROCKS conductor Andy Riggs.

“It keeps people active and moving,” Riggs said.

It also keeps people humble.

“We're not going to sound like Aerosmith, because we're not Aerosmith, but we are going to do our best to give the song its due diligence and to be really understanding of the nuances of the piece and of that style of music,” Riggs said.

