Skip the roses, opt for cuddles: Ballet dancers team up to promote animal adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, and a partnership between Friends of Indy Animals and the Indianapolis Ballet is encouraging Hoosiers to adopt a four-legged companion in need of a forever home.

The collaboration coincides with the ballet company’s upcoming performance of “Be Our Valentine.” Dancers recently paired up with adoptable dogs from Indianapolis Animal Care Services for a photoshoot.

“It was so great getting to meet all these sweet dogs,” Gabriela Gutierrez said. “They were just amazing to work with. They're just so happy. We were just having fun playing with them and getting to do our thing with our little pink tutus.”

Gutierrez recently stopped by WRTV to talk about the performance and, of course, the dogs up for adoption.

“My dog, Kaida, got adopted recently,” Gutierrez said. “She was just the sweetest girl. She kept getting on my lap and just wanting belly rubs and giving kisses.”

WRTV Seraphina gives WRTV's Marc Mullins a kiss

Another dog, 1-year-old Seraphina, was also eager to give out kisses, including a few to WRTV anchor Marc Mullins.

“Seraphina is the star of the show,” Kristin Hancock, Executive Director of Friends of Indy Animals, said. “We are the charity that supports Indianapolis Animal Care Services, and we've got a special promo running right now where, if you sign up to be a monthly donor, we're going to send you a very special Valentine featuring one of the dogs and their paw prints and a toe print from one of our wonderful dancers.”

While Seraphina was the star of the studio interview, it will be the dancers of the Indianapolis Ballet who will be the stars of “Be Our Valentine.”

“It'll be three amazing ballets, each unique, bringing their own amazing, beautiful thing to the theater,” Gutierrez said.

Click here for additional details.