Small Business Saturday shoppers don’t mind a wait outside Crimson Tate

INDIANAPOLIS — Crimson Tate, a fabric store on Indy’s Mass Ave., is no stranger to Small Business Saturday.

“We have done Small Business Saturday every year that we've been open,” owner Heather Givans said. “There is always a line of people sitting out front waiting for us to open.”

A tradition that dates back to 2011.

“I always liken Small Business Saturday to a homecoming,” Givans said. “The outpouring of all of our local folks who just come and literally hug us, physically and through their support of our store.”

Support that’s reciprocated no matter a customer's skill set.

“Anyone who has an interest in sewing, we are a great destination for you,” Givans said. “Quilter to crafter to garment sewer, we're going to meet all of those needs.”

Creating an authentic relationship rooted in fabric and friendship.

“We're [here] to help you, as you craft and create something that has meaning and substance,” Givans said. “You want to make it yourself, we're there to help you do that.”

The first 10 customers in line on Saturday will receive a free Friends of Crimson Tate tote bag. The bags will also be available to buy with a purchase of $125.

