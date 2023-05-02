Watch Now
Spirit & Place Festival offers stipend as application deadline nears

Spirit & Place 2023
Posted at 6:55 PM, May 02, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Spirit & Place Festival is seeking participants for its 11-day celebration that will take place later this year.

The festival unites art, religion and humanities through a variety of events and exhibitions.

The festival has a unique theme each year and this year's theme is “nourish.” The theme is intended to serve as an anchor to the festival helping its creators coordinate exhibits.

For the first time, organizers are offering a $200-stipend for those selected to participate. The deadline to apply is May 7 at midnight.

According to organizers, the festival brings together more than 100 cultural organizations, congregations, and artists annually. The Spirit & Place festival has more than 30 events which include exhibits, performances, discussions, and workshops.

The 2023 Spirit & Place Festival runs from Nov. 2-12.

For more information, you can visit spiritandplace.org

