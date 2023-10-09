Watch Now
‘Spooky, not scary’ Harvest Nights at Newfields is an eerie experience for the entire family

Harvest Nights at Newfields offers the full fall experience. From celebrating the foliage to thousands of jack-o-lanterns, there's something for everyone.
Harvest Nights at Newfields
Posted at 2:29 PM, Oct 09, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — From The LUME to Winterlights, Newfields is known for its immersive experiences and Harvest Nights is no exception.

“You just can't beat harvest in Indiana,” Jonathan Berger said. Berger, the Vice President of Marketing and External Affairs at Newfields says Harvest Nights is a spooky, not scary, experience for everyone.

Pumpkin Path of Peril
Pumpkin Path of Peril at Newfields.

The Pumpkin Path of Peril features jack-o-lanterns of every shape and size. Berger estimates there are 30,000 pumpkins around the Newfields grounds.

“Every time I walk back here, I feel like a kid again” Berger said. “It's just really exciting. It's a way that we as Newfields can lean into the holiday and build an experience for everyone to enjoy.”

New for 2023 is the Wicked Wonder Pass which allows guests to go upstairs at Mischief Manor to enjoy drinks and charcuterie.

Newfields Mischief Manor
Mischief Manor at Newfields

Ticket prices vary. Harvest Nights at Newfields runs through October 31.

