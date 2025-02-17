'Still I Rise’: Students to showcase art inspired by Angelou poem

INDIANAPOLIS — Providence Cristo Rey High School will host aspiring middle school artists from around central Indiana at its 4th annual Art Showcase on Thursday, Feb. 20.

“The idea was just to give students, both middle school students from around the city, as well as our own students, an opportunity to share their artwork,” Allison Dethlefs said.

Dethlefs, the Director of Admissions and Marketing at Providence Cristo Rey High School, recently stopped by WRTV with two students who will present their works inspired by Maya Angelou’s poem, “Still I Rise.”

“We really encouraged young students to think about how they've overcome challenges and obstacles in their lives,” Dethlefs said.

A student named Gabriela submitted multiple works using different mixed media. Another student, Cane'Sha, expressed herself through a poem incorporating Black history.

“I started my poem off with, ‘I rise from the chains that were upon my ancestors,’ after that, I followed throughout the poem with the struggles of mainly minorities, especially everything that's going on right now,” Cane'Sha said. “I want to be the light for people who look like me, people who look like Gabby, and I just want to bring happiness and joy.”

