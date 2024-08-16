Summer Foodie Social: A toast to Indy’s growing foodie scene

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Williams II will be the first to tell you that the foods most closely connected with the Hoosier state are corn and pork tenderloin.

“That's what we've all grown up with,” Williams II said. “Our aim with the Indy Summer Foodie Social is to show that there's so much more to enjoy and indulge in here in Indiana.”

WRTV

Williams and his mother, whom he refers to as Mama Odie, began baking cookies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ever since, we've been partnering with different events and communities around the country and we felt like it would be a great time to celebrate the Indy foodie scene,” Williams said.

Williams says he is proud to be among the small business owners who are pushing their cultures forward. Salamat Cookies' Filipino-inspired confections can now be found throughout central Indiana.

The Indy Summer Foodie Social promises to offer a diverse lineup of food. From cannoli to Korean corn dogs, Williams says there will be something for everyone.

WRTV

“I think this event is for everybody who's been celebrating the food scene that we have in Indy,” Williams said. “Anybody who considers themselves a foodie or is wanting to try new things, we're going to have all these different restaurants and all these different shops together in one place for a two-day festival that I think everybody's going to enjoy.”

WRTV

The Indy Summer Foodie Social will take place August 17 and 18 at the 10 East Arts building at 3137 E 10th Street.