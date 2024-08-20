Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

Temporary or permanent, this tattoo shop has options for everyone

Mehndi + Marked in Indy's Fountain Square neighborhood offers both traditional tattoos and temporary henna tattoos.
Screen Shot 2024-08-20 at 6.55.21 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-08-20 at 6.56.02 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-08-20 at 6.55.36 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-08-20 at 6.55.11 PM.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Joey Bauchle and Daniel West have a pretty good idea of how most folks find out about their tattoo shop.

“This job is all word of mouth,” West said.

Bauchle and West are the co-owners of Mehndi + Marked in Fountain Square.

Screen Shot 2024-08-20 at 6.56.02 PM.jpg
Mehndi + Marked is located at 1339 Prospect Street in Indianapolis

“The community has been very welcoming,” West said. “We got extremely lucky with where we're at in the Fountain Square community. It is very art-centered.”

While each focuses on body art, Bauchle and West practice different mediums. While West offers more traditional permanent tattoos, Bauchle uses henna to share her designs. It’s a business model built right into the business name.

Screen Shot 2024-08-20 at 6.55.21 PM.jpg
Mehndi + Marked is located at 1339 Prospect Street in Indianapolis

“'Mehndi' is another word for henna and 'marked' is just another way of saying tattoo,” West said.

Henna is a plant-derived dye.

“It's all-natural, but it stains the dead layers of skin,” Bauchle said. “And so that's why, as the skin sheds, it goes away.”

Bauchle says henna is used in a variety of cultures. It allows someone to essentially test drive having a tattoo.

Screen Shot 2024-08-20 at 6.55.36 PM.jpg
Mehndi + Marked is located at 1339 Prospect Street in Indianapolis

“We have a lot of clients who will test out designs with henna and then come back and get them tattooed,” West said. “We've had a lot of clients that will come in and try out a piece, adjust it, try out a piece, adjust it, and then finalize it and get it tattooed.”

“I think it's really unique to have both,” Bauchle said. “People can try something out temporarily and then tweak it before committing.”

The pair sees henna as one way to ease the apprehension and stigma of permanent tattoos.

Screen Shot 2024-08-20 at 6.55.11 PM.jpg
Mehndi + Marked is located at 1339 Prospect Street in Indianapolis

“A lot clients are not very comfortable getting a tattoo, but are very comfortable getting a henna,” West said. “So I think this is a good introduction to show them that this is how they can be comfortable getting a tattoo as well.”

Mehndi + Marked is located at 1339 Prospect Street in Indianapolis. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!