Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

The women behind this quilt store are cut from the same cloth

Linda Hale and Teri Dougherty are the women behind Back Door Quilts in Greenwood. The shop not only offers an assortments of fabrics, it also has classes available on a variety of subjects.
Screen Shot 2024-06-18 at 1.00.31 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-06-18 at 1.01.06 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-06-18 at 1.01.22 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-06-18 at 1.00.42 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-06-18 at 1.00.55 PM.jpg
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 18, 2024

GREENWOOD — It’s safe to say Back Door Quilts is tightly woven into the fabric of Greenwood. For more than 50 years, the quilt shop has helped people across the Midwest with a wide range of sewing projects. Like many small businesses, it began at home.

“I lived in a neighborhood and we had a group of women that wanted me to teach them how to do stuff,” Linda Hale said. “But my husband didn't like everybody coming to the house, so we opened a shop, and that's 51 years ago.”

Screen Shot 2024-06-18 at 1.00.55 PM.jpg

Hale co-owns the store alongside Teri Dougherty, who began working at the shop 42 years ago.

“I was selling smocked bonnets when my daughter was a baby, and they asked me to teach a class on smocking,” Dougherty said. “Then I started teaching other things, and I was the only one with a computer, so then I started doing the class schedule.”

Screen Shot 2024-06-18 at 1.00.31 PM.jpg

Dougherty eventually bought into the shop and through the years, the duo has steadily increased its class offerings.

“We have a beginning quilt making class [for] 7 weeks, and then it's followed up with an intermediate [class] if people choose to do that,” Dougherty said. “We have a lot of purse classes, shoes. sometimes we have project classes that are just one project like a pillowcase or a baby quilt. So there's a lot of variety.”

Screen Shot 2024-06-18 at 1.01.06 PM.jpg

Students can also save 10% on supplies purchased at the shop. Both Hale and Dougherty say quilting is a great way to stay sharp.

“It's good for [your] brain especially as we get older,” Dougherty said. It's good to have to learn something new and make your brain work in a different way. And it's therapy, cheaper than therapy!”

Screen Shot 2024-06-18 at 1.00.42 PM.jpg

Click here to learn more about Back Door Quilts.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!