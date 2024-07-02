‘There’s nothing that we can’t do’: Indy recording studio competes with major music cities

INDIANAPOLIS — Travis “Kold Kut” Moore could name drop all day long.

“Throughout my career, I've been blessed to work with a lot of the people I grew up listening to,” Moore said.

But of all the recording sessions, Moore says one stands out.

WRTV

“My all-time favorite session I've ever done was with DMX,” Moore said. “DMX was everything I thought he was going into the session, and after. He was intense [and] very passionate. It was a night I will never forget.”

The passion for capturing high-quality sound is quite palpable inside Round Table Recording Company. It’s the full-service recording studio Moore co-founded with the goal of delivering an unparalleled client experience.

WRTV

“I wanted to have a space that was out of this world, different, and very inspiring,” Moore said. I knew that if we made this facility and gave Indy a place that they could come and be creative, I knew ultimately that it would all work out.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Round Table Recording team to pivot during construction, the recording studio is competing at a national level.

WRTV

“You don't have to go to the major music cities to do a major record,” Moore said. “We compete with the music industry here in Indiana.”

Round Table Recording is also helping to build the creative workforce in the Hoosier state. The studio offers two audio education programs. The Recording Arts program is a one-on-one 24-week program that will help teach a student everything there is to know about the recording process. The Music Production Program covers everything from the basic techniques of music production to writing for TV, film, and for a client.

Round Table Recording

Click here to learn more about Round Table Recording.