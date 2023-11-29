This Carmel bakery is made from scratch, just like every item it sells

CARMEL — Chris Holland is no stranger to making things from scratch.

“We do everything from scratch,” Holland said. “You won't find anything that's from a bag or anything like that in our bakery.”

Holland is the owner of Le Petit Gateau, a European-inspired bakery that just opened its first brick-and-mortar retail space in Carmel.

“This is a boy's dream come true,” Holland said. “I teared up a little bit earlier today just before we opened. It means a lot to me to have my own space.”

WRTV Chris Holland is the owner of Le Petit Gateau in Carmel.

While the space is new, the business is not. Le Petit Gateau, which is French for “the small cake,” began operating in 2019.

“I wanted to sort of give that hint to everybody that we are a French-inspired bakery,” Holland said.

It was a venture that came naturally.

“I’m actually a career changer,” Holland said. “I moved to Indiana from California about 10 years ago, and just for fun, I was entering at the Indiana State Fair baking competitions, and did really well.”

What started out as fun, eventually developed into a full time business of wholesale baking and farmers markets with Hoosiers clamoring for croissants.

WRTV Le Petit Gateau sells a variety of pastires.



“Our croissants are our most popular item,” Holland said. “We do five different types of croissants, we do muffins, scones, cookies and our fresh breads as well.”

Holland also bakes one-of-a-kind wedding cakes.

“I've done about 500 wedding cakes in my career,” Holland said. “Every couple is unique and different and their wedding cakes should be the same as well.”

The bakery’s staff is also unique.

WRTV Staff working at Le Petit Gateau in Carmel.

“All of us are artistically trained in fine arts,” Holland said. “So we bring that artistic side to make sure everything looks as good as it tastes.”

As for Holland’s favorite pastry?

“Oh, that's like having me pick my favorite child,” Holland said. “I would probably say our chocolate croissant. It's one I'm most proud of. There's chocolate in every single bite.

WRTV Chocolate croissants at Le Petit Gateau.



Le Petit Gateau is located at 525 North End Drive in Carmel. It is open Mon-Sat from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays.