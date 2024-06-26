Turn the world into your own playground with ‘parkour vision’

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Lytle began parkour when he was about 10 years old.

“I tried [it] in the back yard, and was jumping around, and then my dad was like, ‘Hey, you're gonna get yourself hurt, so we need to find you a professional instructor to teach you.’”

Lytle found that training inside B.A.S.E. Fitness Parkour in Fishers.

“That's where I learned how to coach and got into parkour more,” Lytle said.

Parkour is a cross-training discipline, according to Lytle.

"Parkour strengthens all of your physical attributes,” Lytle said. “From balance, agility, strength, endurance, [and] spatial-awareness, everything that we do in parkour pretty much uses some aspect of all those pieces.”

Unlike most competitive sports, parkour relies on teamwork to navigate physical obstacles from one point to another.

“You create different parkour lines, which is when you chain movements together,” Lytle said. “So we play different games [while] you're working together.”

But Lytle and his parkour pals were left hanging in the balance when B.A.S.E. closed its Fishers location. That is until he opened F8 (pronounced "fate") Movement Parkour in Indianapolis.

“The facility's here because I helped start it,” Lytle said. “But it wouldn't be here without the community, and community is such a large aspect of parkour.”

Visitors to F8 Movement Parkour will encounter a variety of obstacles to challenge their abilities.

“We have a multitude of different surfaces,” Lytle said. “That's important because that's what the world is made out of. We want to teach people how to be able to take these things and go outside and be safe.”

Safety is at the core of parkour.

“The way we do that is through significant progression,” Lytle said. “You do a jump on the floor 1,000 times before you ever take it higher than that. So it's really about building your body's ability and your mental ability to be able to go and do things and keep yourself safe.”

