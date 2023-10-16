Unplug from technology and ground yourself this fall at Kelsay Farms

WHITELAND, Ind. — Roots run deep in many ways at Kelsay Farms. Sure, there’s crops like corn, soybeans, and alfalfa, but the Kelsay family itself is also rooted in the land.

“We've been here since 1837,” Amy Kelsay said. “In this very location. We love agriculture, and we love being able to share our farm with others.”

The Kelsays are in their 17th year of sharing their farm with families around central Indiana.

“We have a 7-acre corn maze, hay rides, cow train rides, and lots of activities for kiddos to play on,” Kelsay said. “We have a jump pad where they can jump, we have a corn pit, which is around 530 bushels of corn that they can swim in."

And don’t forget straw bale mountain.

WRTV Straw bale mountain at Kelsay Farms

“It's really running, jumping, climbing, you know, lots of fun things for kiddos,” Kelsay said. “We feel very blessed that people want to come out and spend their days with us and with our family.”

Time spent reconnecting with nature and disconnecting from the outside world.

WRTV Families enjoy a hayride at Kelsay Farms.

“It's so fun to see families come out and just kind of get away from the daily grind to get away from the phones and the televisions and technology and really just come out and enjoy being outside, having fun together.”

You can experience everything Kelsay Farms has to offer now until October 29. Kelsay Farm is open Fridays 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays noon until 9 p.m., and Sundays noon until 6 p.m. General admission is $12 and group pricing is available.