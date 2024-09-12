Upcoming Indianapolis Ballet season will feature ‘excitement’ and ‘surprises’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Ballet will open its 2024-25 season at a familiar place later this month.

“The most exciting thing for us as performers is that we're back in front of an audience in our resident theater at the Tobias at Newfields,” soloist William Robinson said. “We've been working really hard on this program and we're just really excited for audiences to finally get to see it.”

Indianapolis Ballet

The program will feature three ballets including George Balanchine’s “Square Dance,” and Marius Petipa’s “Raymonda Act III.”

“The three ballets that are being presented are really for everybody,” Don Steffy said. “This would also be a good one to introduce young people to.”

Indianapolis Ballet

Steffy, the executive director of the Indianapolis Ballet, says guests are in for a treat for this season.

“Expect excitement, surprises [and] something unexpected,” Steffy said.

Nestled between “Square Dance” and “Raymonda Act III” is a work from the former artistic director of Dance Kaleidoscope, David Hochoy.

“He's choreographed a new work and all I'll say is, it's called Twinkle Twinkle,” Steffy said.

Indianapolis Ballet

The 2024-25 season opens September 20 at the Tobias Theater at Newfields.