Veal’s Ice Tree takes root thanks to cold snap, continued family dedication

INDIANAPOLIS — An annual winter tradition in central Indiana is taking shape as the 2025 edition of the Veal family’s ice tree began its upward journey last week.

Vierl Veal

It’s a tradition that began in 1961 when Vierl Veal attempted to create a slick sledding hill for his children on the family’s property. Veal sprayed a fine mist onto the hill from the family’s spring-fed pod. But a change in wind direction resulted in the mist soaking some honeysuckle bushes, creating the family’s first ice tree.

The third generation of the Veal family began growing the 2025 tree late last week as temperatures began to dip.

This year’s tree is already 10 feet and counting. The family says it hopes to begin adding color tonight. The tree will continue growing as long as temperatures stay cold.

Here’s what you should know if you want to visit Veal’s Ice Tree:

Drive slow. The Veal family says their street is not plowed and the packed snow can make driving tricky. The family also wants visitors to be aware of a sharp curve in the road.

Visitors can pull into the circular driveway, but they are asked to stay on the left side of the drive.

And while some may be tempted to approach the ice tree, the Veal family asks for people to refrain from doing so and stay on the pavement.

Veal’s Ice Tree is located at 6445 Mimosa Lane Indianapolis, IN 46259.

The family does not accept money, but it is asking anyone with unwanted vinyl or rubber garden hoses to drop them off.

Additionally, patrons are asked to consider donating to Wheeler Mission to help those struggling with the cold.

