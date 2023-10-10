Walking tours mix history and haunting around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Nicole and Michael Kobrowski will be the first to tell you that they’re not out to change anyone’s minds.

“Whatever you see or feel on this tour is your reality,” Nicole Kobrowski said. The pair host ghost tours and walks around central Indiana. They founded Unseen Press 23 years ago and currently offers five different tours in Indianapolis, Noblesville, and Westfield.

“We take people to different haunted places to talk about the history, talk about the hauntings, and sometimes we actually get to go in the buildings or the cemeteries,” Nicole Kobrowski said. “It's a little bit of everything. It's the people that have been taken there by friends that sometimes don't tell them what they're doing, and then there are some people that are just there for the history.”

Unseen Press Nicole Kobrowski is pictured inside the Lacy Building.

History is the cornerstone for the Kobrowskis.

“We love history,” Michael Kobrowski said. “It’s not just a jump scare. Our tours have real stories, real paranormal experiences, that can sometimes be much scarier than jump scares.”

If you’d rather learn about the paranormal from home, the couple has a number of published books.

“These are our experiences [and] experiences others have related to us,” Nicole Kobrowski said.

If you’d like to experience a ghost tour or walk for yourself, you can find a complete list of tours here.