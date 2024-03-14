What’s in a name? At this pie company, there’s a story passed down for generations

FORTVILLE — Generations Pie Company makes pies to suit just about every palate. But what sets this pie place apart is the stories and recipes passed down for generations.

“My most favorite pie is probably the sweet potato pie because that's what's most dear to my heart, being passed on from my great grandmother to my grandmother to me,” Maria Johnson said. “My grandmother always baked pies and when we went over to her house on Sundays, there was always a pie on the table.”

WRTV Generations Pie Company pie can be picked up at the company's commercial kitchen, GenKit in Fortville.

Johnson is the owner of Generations Pie Company in Fortville, where you’ll find flavors like Peachie's peach pie and Grandma Hattie Leota’s sweet apple pie.

“The majority of the recipes are recipes from the person that originated the recipe,” Johnson said. “So we have named each pie after that person to bring honor to them and to share their joy of making these pies with others.”

Generations Pie Company Winston's bourbon chocolate pecan pie at Generations Pie Company in Fortville.



It’s a tradition Johnson’s baked to perfection for more than 30 years.

“The passion I put in it, the love and bringing the joy of the people that originated these recipes, bringing them back to life for other people to enjoy brings me joy,” Johnson said.

The recipes behind that joy are often quite simple.

WRTV Pies at Generations Pie Company feature simple ingredients.

“These [pies] are made from scratch,” Johnson said. “The ones in the grocery store, those have a lot of ingredients you can't pronounce. Our pies have maybe five or six ingredients and you can pronounce all of them.”

You’ll want to pronounce the names of these pies too. From Winston's bourbon chocolate pecan pie to Grandma Bessie’s blueberry pie, each has its own story.

Johnson says the most popular pie right now is Renee’s salted caramel apple pie and when summer arrives, it’s usually Maria's strawberry rhubarb pie.

Generations Pie Company Renee’s salted carmel apple pie.



All of the pies are currently made in Generations Pie Company’s commercial kitchen, GenKit. But Johnson says Generations will open a pie cafe next door to GenKit later this spring.

Until then, advanced orders can be ordered online and picked up at GenKit located at 230 S. Main Street in Fortville. GenKit is open Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m.