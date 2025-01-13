Where fitness meets fun: Discover the thrill of a bungee workout

NOBLESVILLE — If you participate in a class at Fling Bungee Fitness, you’ll likely hear a saying.

“It's T-T-B,” Karrie Lacina said. “You have to trust the bungee.”

Lacina is the owner of Fling Bungee Fitness in Noblesville.

“When I first got into bungee, I felt like I was flinging around,” Lacina said. “So that's how I came up with the name.”

A bungee class is exactly what it sounds like. Participants are strapped into a harness and attached to bungee cords that are secured to the ceiling. The result is a high-intensity, low-impact cardio workout.

“We actually get you flying in the air,” Lacina said. “People sometimes have trust issues with it, but once you get going, it's a lot of fun.”

The fun doesn’t stop there.

“I initially thought it would be just a bungee studio, and then I started adding on,” Lacina explained.

Fling Bungee Fitness also offers strength training, aerial yoga, and pole fitness classes.

“All the classes here support one another,” Lacina said. “If you are doing strength training, that will help you with aerial yoga. If you're looking for more endurance, bungee and trampoline would be great. If you're looking to lose weight, all the classes are effective for that.”

Perhaps the most meaningful part of Fling is the community of women you’ll find inside, including Autumn McNichols.

“We laugh together, we cry together, we have an amazing time together,” McNichols said. “This is more than a fitness center; it really is a place for women to lift up other women. The return on investment from coming here has been life-changing and life-altering.”

Click here to learn more about Fling Bungee Fitness.