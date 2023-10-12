Whodunit? Here’s your chance to solve a real Indiana murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you have what it takes to solve a real Indiana murder? Well, you can find out during a murder mystery event at the Indiana Historical Society.

The “Whodunit?” murder mystery at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center will present guests with a Hoosier murder mystery inspired by the board game, Clue. But instead of Mrs. Peacock in the conservatory with the candlestick, participants will be tasked with solving a real-life Indiana murder from the 1900s.

“Our guests can come in and ask lots of questions, review evidence and make some solid conclusions,” Lauren Peightel, Engagement Manager at the Indiana Historical Society, said. “The who, what, where, when [and] why of what happened in this case.”

Guests will be able to comb through coroner reports, death certificates, maps and timelines and more.

“We always are looking at events of the past and finding different ways to talk about those and share those,” Peightel said. “So how do you look at historic documents and draw conclusions with a critical detective kind of eye?”

The event takes place on Oct. 20. Tickets can be be purchased online.

“We're looking at a historic murder, but we're doing it in a way to really teach those investigative skills, but also in a relaxed setting,”