Yemeni coffee shop incorporates culture and community into every cup

NOBLESVILLE — For Abdullah Ali and his family, it’s all about Yafa.

“Yafa, Yemen is a small city where my dad, grandpa, [and] uncle [were] born,” Ali said. “We have farms there that we grow the coffee on and bring it to America, and then we roast it in-house.”

It’s a process that creates an unmistakable aroma.

“Oh, it smells so good,” Ali said. “I think it's something you will not get anywhere else in Noblesville.”

Also unique to Yafa Golden Coffee is a variety of authentic handmade pastries made on-site.

“Recipes that our grandmothers made, recipes that we eat back in Yemen,” Ali said. “You're not gonna find this stuff in a Dunkin’ Donuts.”

Items like sabaya, or Bint Al-sahn, honeycomb, and Dubai chocolate items like the viral Dubai chocolate strawberry cup.

“We have one of the best Dubai chocolate strawberry cups in town,” Ali said. “We have Dubai chocolate croissants, cheesecakes, bars, everything.”

It’s an item that captured the attention of customer Emmanuel Carter.

“I came one time before, a couple weeks ago,” Carter said. “Loved it then, and I had to come back to enjoy it again, because it's my little treat to myself.”

The inviting atmosphere of Yafa Golden Coffee features comfy couches and a number of intimate spaces where you’ll find everyone from remote workers to families playing board games.

Guests may also encounter new cultural traditions.

“For us right now, it's the month of Ramadan,” Ali said. “We fast from sunrise to sunset.”

But that’s no issue for Yafa Golden Coffee customers as the shop is open late.

“I bet you won’t find coffee shops that are open until 12 a.m.,” Ali said. “It's not just coffee, it's almost like a way of life.”

Click here to learn more about Yafa Golden Coffee.