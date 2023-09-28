Watch Now
John Oliver’s show at IU Auditorium postponed until Dec. 3

Posted at 5:40 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 17:41:07-04

BLOOMINGTON — Fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing John Oliver live in Bloomington.

The Emmy-award winning comedian was originally scheduled to perform at the Indiana University Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Due to his HBO show “Last Week Tonight” going back on air this week, the show has now been postponed until Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date.

For questions, the IU Auditorium Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached via email at tickets@indiana.edu or by phone at 812-855-1103.

For more information or to view more events coming to the IU Auditorium, click here.

