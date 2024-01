INDIANAPOLIS — Katt Williams is coming to Indianapolis this spring.

The stand-up comic and Emmy Award-winning actor is bringing his ‘Dark Matter Tour’ to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on April 6.

Williams has been performing comedy since 1999 and began acting in 2002.

He has appeared in “NYPD Blue,” “Scary Movie V” and more. He has had several stand up specisl, including the recent “Katt Williams: World War III” on Netflix.

Tickets for the show are now on sale, click here for details.