Koe Wetzel announces performance at TCU Amphitheater this fall

INDIANAPOLIS — Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel plans to stop in Indianapolis for the fall leg of his ‘Road to Hell Paso’ North American Tour.

Koe Wetzel will be performing at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sept. 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Fans can register for presale access at roadtohellpasotour.com.

Koe Wetzel has sold over 100,000 tickets for the tour so far. His latest album, Hell Paso, debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

