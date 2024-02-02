Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Luke Bryan to perform at Ruoff Music Center in September

Luke Bryan will sing national anthem at Super Bowl LI
Copyright Getty Images
Marianna Massey
<p>Luke Bryan performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' outside of the Bridgestone Arena ahead of the CMA Awards on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)</p>
Luke Bryan will sing national anthem at Super Bowl LI
Posted at 3:41 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 15:41:44-05

NOBLESVILLE — Five-Time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol celebrity judge Luke Bryan will bring his 2024 “Mind of a Country Boy” Tour to Ruoff Music Center in September.

Bryan will be performing in Noblesville on Saturday, Sept. 7 with special guests George Birge, Larry Fleet and Ella Langley.

The tour is named after a song from Bryan’s upcoming album release. During his career, he has performed for more than 14 million fans across his numerous headline tours.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. At livenation.com.

Ticket presale for Bryan’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 8 at 5p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!