Luke Bryan to perform at Ruoff Music Center in September

NOBLESVILLE — Five-Time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol celebrity judge Luke Bryan will bring his 2024 “Mind of a Country Boy” Tour to Ruoff Music Center in September.

Bryan will be performing in Noblesville on Saturday, Sept. 7 with special guests George Birge, Larry Fleet and Ella Langley.

The tour is named after a song from Bryan’s upcoming album release. During his career, he has performed for more than 14 million fans across his numerous headline tours.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. At livenation.com.

Ticket presale for Bryan’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 8 at 5p.m.