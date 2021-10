NOBLESVILLE — There is a new holiday event you just might want to check out!

The companies, Live Nation and Five Guys Events, have announced the "Magic of Lights" is coming to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

You will drive through a one-mile display of holiday lights. You won't even have to get out of your car.

The "Magic of Lights" runs from Nov. 19 to Jan. 2, 2022.

Tickets go on sale starting this Friday, Oct. 22 at noon.