Two women musicians plan to donate money from their clothing lines to support abortion-rights groups.

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion created a t-shirt line that she hopes will empower and celebrate women.

The shirt reads love yourself and the other "Plan B."

She posted on her website that she will be donating from sales to Planned Parenthood.

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo is using her shapewear and athleisure brand to shine a light on the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

"For the entire Fourth of July weekend, Lizzo pledged 100% of net proceeds to the National Network of Abortion Funds," the company's website said.

The Yitty and Fabletics collaboration launched in April.