Met Gala returns: A guide to fashion's big night

NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Gala is back.

The annual extravaganza with the most dazzling red carpet in the world of fashion returns Monday.

The evening, a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Vogue's Anna Wintour running the whole shebang as usual.

Last year's event raised more than $16.4 million.

The theme: "Gilded Glamour," which should bring out some dressy period-style gowns that would go well on HBO's "The Gilded Age."

The sartorial theme stems from the spring fashion exhibit it celebrates: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," exploring the roots of American fashion.

Some memorable looks from years past include Rihanna as a bejeweled pope, Zendaya in a light-up Cinderella gown, and Kim Kardashian in a face-covering bodysuit.

Tickets are not sold to the general public. You must be invited to the event.

Generally, companies or fashion houses buy tables, and each seat reportedly costs around $35,000, but some guests are invited to come for free.