Taylor Swift announces new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' during podcast appearance

Taylor Swift delighted her fans early Tuesday by announcing her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

She made the announcement in a promotional video posted on the social media pages of the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, which also indicated that she would be a guest on the show featuring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The podcast is scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

"I want to show you something," she said. "This is my brand new album."

An official release date for the album has not been announced, but fans can preorder it on vinyl, cassette, or CD. Her website states that these items will be shipped before Oct. 13.

In the hours leading up to the announcement of her 12th album, she began dropping clues on her website that a major announcement would be made around 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 12.

The album comes more than a year after she released The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024. That album spent a total of 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart—one of only 18 albums ever to do so.

It was also the first album to achieve 300 million streams in one day, setting an all-time record, according to Billboard.

The album was announced while she was taking her The Eras Tour around the world.

Earlier this year, Swift announced that she now owns the rights to all the music she has produced throughout her career after a lengthy battle with Scooter Braun and later Shamrock Capital. Swift now owns all the music videos, concert films, lyrics, and recordings from her first six albums. She has re-recorded four of those albums in recent years, adding the tagline "Taylor's Version" to each.