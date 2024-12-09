Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Nelly to bring his 2025 world tour to Ruoff Music Center

Nelly
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Nelly arrives at the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Nelly
Posted
and last updated

NOBLESVILLE — Three-time Grammy-winning superstar Nelly will hit the road in 2025 on the “Where The Party At Tour,” which will stop in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 14, 2025.

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Nelly’s debut album, “Country Grammar.” It will include 54 shows across five countries.

The tour will feature several guests, including Ja Rule, Eve, St. Lunatics, Jermaine Dupri and Chingy.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m., and presales will begin Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines

Latest Headlines | December 9, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!