Niall Horan to bring his North American tour 'The Show' to Noblesville in 2024

NOBLESVILLE — After touring the world, former One Direction member Niall Horan will be making a stop in Noblesville during “The Show” North American tour.

Due to incredible demand, the Irish native singer added six additional dates to his upcoming tour, including a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Tickets will be available through local presales beginning Friday, Oct. 13, followed by a general public sale on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the world multiple times as part of the iconic boyband One Direction. His full-length solo debut entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single “Slow Hands” and the 2x RIAA Platinum “This Town.”

