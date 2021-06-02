NSYNC singer Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins

Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin announced Tuesday that they will soon be parents and are expecting twins via surrogacy.

Bass first confirmed the news in an interview with People shortly after he posted a horror movie-themed announcement on his TikTok page.

Bass told People that he and Turchin chose a horror-themed announcement because the twins — a boy and a girl — are due in early November, just after Halloween.

Today reports that Bass and Turchin have hoped to become parents for several years. Last August, Bass told Today that he and his husband had been trying to have children for two and a half years but were struggling to find a gestational carrier amid the pandemic.

The couple told People that they had been hoping for twins because Turchin himself is a boy/girl twin.

"He just loved that experience," Bass told People. "I always wanted to have a twin, but we're like, 'Well, that's so perfect because now we can do one of mine, one of yours.' It was a no-brainer!"

Bass and Turchin have been married since 2014.