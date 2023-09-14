Peso Pluma reschedules Indianapolis concert following death threats from Mexican cartel

INDIANAPOLIS — Mexican singer Peso Pluma has rescheduled his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after police say he received death threats from a Mexican drug cartel.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse announced in a social media post Wednesday that the concert would be postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

EVENT UPDATE ‼️ Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Peso Pluma concert scheduled for Sept. 16, 2023, has been postponed & rescheduled to a TBD date.



All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. More information will be emailed to ticket holders directly. pic.twitter.com/OnnnyMHO90 — Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) September 12, 2023

Live Nation announced the show, that was set for Saturday, has been rescheduled for Oct 31. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

The cancellation comes just days after TMZ reported that the singerwas receiving death threats from a Mexican cartel prior to his concert in Tijuana, Mexico.

The threats were written on banners, signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a crime syndicate based in Jalisco, Mexico, where the 24-year-old singer was actually born.

Peso Pluma has yet to respond to the threats, but a handful of upcoming concerts have since been postponed.

