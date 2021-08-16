Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022

Ray Charles and The Judds are set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Country Music Associated made the announcement last week.

“The works of this year’s inductees span crucial timestamps of Country Music history,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, in a news release. “This impressive career landmark is the pinnacle of accomplishment in Country Music, and I’m so proud to see Eddie, Ray, Pete, Naomi, and Wynonna getting their much-deserved plaques on the wall of the Rotunda. Today’s fans and generations to come will forever be reminded of the distinct impact each made on this genre.”

The R&B legend released his country music album "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music" in 1962. According to the CMA, Willie Nelson said Charles "did more for Country Music than any single artist has ever done."

The album became the artists’ first album to top Billboard’s pop albums chart, and it spent 14 weeks at No. 1.

The Grammy-winning mother-daughter duo The Judds was highly successful in the 1980s, with hits including "Mama, He's Crazy," "Why Not Tell Me," and "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Naomi and Wynonna Judd won five Grammy's, had 20 Top Ten country hits and had 14 No. 1 songs between 1984 and 1991.

Other inductees include drummer Eddie Bayers and pedal steel guitar player Pete Drake.

The induction ceremony is set to happen in 2022.