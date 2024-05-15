Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation no longer delinquent

Less than a day after it was reported that the California-based charity founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, was issued a notice of delinquency, the matter has reportedly been resolved.

According to NBC News, the Archewell Foundation is now considered in “good standing” after it previously had a past-due annual filing fee with the state’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.

The delinquent status would have prevented the charitable organization from raising money and it potentially faced penalties, including suspension of its registration.

A person close to the matter reportedly told NBC News the issue was due to a check getting lost in the mail, but the payment was resubmitted.

The news came as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in Nigeria, supporting wounded veterans and highlighting soldiers’ mental health.

The status of the couple’s charity was brought to light after California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office issued the notice of delinquency earlier this month, according to NBC News.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters at an unrelated event on Tuesday that the issue was “wildly over-hyped,” according to multiple outlets.

Scripps News has reached out to the Archewell Foundation for more information but did not hear back at the time of this posting.