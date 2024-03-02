Salvador Dalí exhibit now open at The LUME at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS — The LUME exhibit has returned to the Indianapolis Museum of Art of Newfields, this time showcasing the works of Salvador Dalí.
Dalí was a Spanish Surrealist painter, writer, sculptor, filmmaker and designer known for his wild dreamscapes filled with bizarre items.
At The LUME, his artwork comes to life on nearly 120 floor-to-ceiling projectors.
Museum officials say four of the five original Dalí watercolor paintings will be displayed at Dalí Alive for the first time in 45 years.
Admission is as follows:
- Children under 5: Free
- Children aged 6-17: $20
- Adults: $29
- Adults 55 and older: $25
- Newfields members get a discount on admission.
